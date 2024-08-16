Trending topics:
NBA News: LeBron James and Bronny James produce major shift in 2024-25 Lakers schedule

LeBron James and Bronny James have produced an incredible frenzy in the NBA. The Lakers schedule reflects those expectations.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

LeBron James is ready for the final chapter of his brilliant career after signing a two-year, $104 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s the final call trying to win a sixth championship.

During the last two seasons, the Lakers have failed to make a deep run in the playoffs as they’ve been stopped by the Denver Nuggets. Although LeBron and Anthony Davis have played at a high level, the supporting cast hasn’t delivered in clutch moments.

Furthermore, this will be one of the most special seasons in the NBA for the King as general manager Rob Pelinka kept his promise by drafting Bronny James with the No.55 pick. As a consequence the 2024-25 schedule has produced massive expectations.

LeBron James and Bronny James have big impact on Lakers schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers will have the most national TV games in the 2024-25 season with 39 because of the long awaited partnership between LeBron James and Bronny James. It’s a higher number than the Celtics even with Boston as current champions.

This is the Top 5 for national TV games after the NBA schedule was released: Los Angeles Lakers (39), Golden State Warriors (36), Boston Celtics (34), New York Knicks (34), Dallas Mavericks (30) and Phoenix Suns (30).

When will LeBron James play first game with Bronny James?

The first game for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024-25 season will be against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22. That could be the day when LeBron and Bronny share the court for the first time facing Anthony Edwards.

