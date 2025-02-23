LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers showed the entire NBA that this new version of the team with Luka Doncic can be championship caliber. A 123-100 victory over the Nuggets in Denver made that very clear.

After Doncic received a lot of criticism a few days ago for his performance in a surprising loss against the Hornets and a missed game in Portland for rest, the former Mavericks star made a statement.

Luka Doncic had 32 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds. Additionally, the collective night was brilliant with James scoring 25 points, Austin Reaves 23, and Rui Hachimura 21. The Fantastic Four finally delivered.

What did LeBron James say about Luka Doncic?

One of the major criticisms of LeBron James in recent days was that he was carrying the offense for the Lakers, leaving Luka Doncic in a wingman role. Now, the King made it clear what his true part is in the new scheme of J.J. Redick. A huge warning for the entire NBA about what’s next.

“I’m a natural born wide receiver and he’s a natural born quarterback. So, it fits perfectly. You know, I’ve been running the floor, running lanes pretty much my whole life and he’s been throwing great passes pretty much his whole life. So, it’s not get hard to get a rhythm when it comes to that. It’s just all about eye contact and him being the great quarterback like he is and me being the recipient of it.”

