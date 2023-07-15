LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two biggest names in the NBA. Though the Lakers recently eliminated the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, there has always been a great relationship between them.

This Saturday, Curry went viral after he made a hole-in-one during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship which is being played at Edgewood Tahoe South.

Following the incredible episode, LeBron James immediately reacted to the outstanding achievement. The King dedicated a very special message to Stephen Curry.

LeBron James’ epic reaction to Stephen Curry’s hole-in-one

Stephen Curry made headlines as he delivered a beautiful tee shot on the par-3, 152-yard seventh hole. As the ball bounced into the cup, the NBA star ran all the way to the green celebrating with fans. It was a record-breaking moment as the first hole-in one on the 7th in tournament’s history.

When the video went viral, LeBron James had an incredible reaction on Twitter to acknowledge Curry’s talent. “That’s so (and a ton of emojis on fire) @StephenCurry30“

LeBron was just one of many celebrities who were amazed by Stephen Curry’s talent in golf. As many fans pointed out on social media, the control of hands by the “Chef” is unbelievable on and off the court.