Stephen Curry is getting some time off after the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Lakers in the playoffs. It was a massive blow for the legend and his core group of veteran with names like Draymond Green or Klay Thompson.

Looking into the 2023-2024 season, the Warriors are making big moves. A blockbuster trade to get Chris Paul, a contract extension for Green and massive splashes in free agency such as Dario Saric.

However, Stephen Curry has decided to disconnect from all of that and focus on his other passion: golf. In an incredible episode, the star from the NBA achieved an amazing milestone.

Stephen Curry makes a hole-in one at the American Century Championship

Stephen Curry went viral after he made a hole-in-one during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship which is being played at Edgewood Tahoe South.

It’s important to remember that Curry is a huge fan of golf. During the last few years, he has appeared in events such as The Match and is an official investor in the new project of Tiger Woods: the TGL league.

This Saturday, Stephen Curry made headlines as he delivered a beautiful tee shot on the par-3, 152-yard seventh hole. As the ball bounced into the cup, the NBA star ran all the way to the green celebrating with fans. It was a record-breaking moment as the first hole-in one on the 7th in tournament’s history.