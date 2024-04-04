The New York Knicks just suffered a massive blow to their hopes of a championship in the NBA.

NBA News: New York Knicks lose star player for the rest of the season due to injury

The New York Knicks had a promising start to the 2023-2024 season which made fans dream of their first NBA championship since 1973. The combination seemed perfect to challenge the Boston Celtics with names like Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.

However, the Knicks began to fall in the standings and currently hold the fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 44-31. Additionally, they are on a three-game losing streak and could end up in the play-in tournament.

The Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers are only three games behind. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers could be a threat from the eighth place with the return of their star, Joel Embiid.

Now, in devastating news for coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks will officially lose one of their big stars for the rest of the season. Perhaps the definitive blow to their title race hopes.

How long is Julius Randle out for the Knicks?

The New York Knicks officially confirmed Julius Randle needs a right shoulder injury. As a consequence, the season is over for the star. This was the team’s message on X: “Julius Randle will have surgery on his right shoulder. He will be re-evaluated in 5 months.”

Randle injured his shoulder in the last week of January and, at that time, decided to avoid surgery, thinking he could rehabilitate it. However, the medical team has concluded that this is not possible.

In fact, according to information from the Knicks, there are no guarantees that Julius Randle will be ready for the start of the 2024-2025 season. A new evaluation will be done in September, and until then, the player’s future will be determined.