The 2024 season has been very challenging for Tyreek Hill. The star wide receiver has not had an outstanding campaign, which is why he has now offered a strong self-criticism on the matter.

Prior to the beginning of the campaign, many analysts had the Miami Dolphins as potential dark horses. Mike McDaniel has built a very competitive team, mostly with an astonishing offense led by Tua Tagovailoa.

The quarterback has been surrounded by very talented weapons. Tyreek Hill stands as the most relevant one, but the star wideout has not been able to be consistent this season, and his performances have been very far from what everyone expected.

Tyreek Hill promises Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to reduce ball drops

The 2024 NFL season is not over yet for the Dolphins. The AFC East club doesn’t depend on themselves to advance to the playoffs, but the hope is still alive.

Throughout the entire year, Miami has struggled a lot with injuries. First, the team lost Tua Tagovailoa for four weeks due to a tough concussion, and then Tyreek Hill missed some time due to several injuries.

His wrist injury appears to be the most severe one. This issue has prompted Hill to miss several practices. Now, the wide receiver is facing the consequences of that time off the field.

This season, Hill has not been the most reliable wide receiver. He dropped several key passes on Sunday’s win over the 49ers, and now he has blamed the practices he has missed for not being able to make those catches.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

“I need those valuable reps with Tua,” Hill said, via a transcript from the team. “Those vet rest days are starting to show. I completely blame myself for not getting my head around and not seeing the ball because, if I see a ball, we’re talking cross-court, 70-yard touchdown. But those Wednesday reps are definitely showing. As a leader, I’ve just got to be able to bite the bullet sometime and practice and get those valuable reps with QB1 because, if we’re able to stay on the field on third down, who knows what could happen.”

What do the Dolphins need to advance to playoffs?

The Miami Dolphins are currently out of the 2024 playoffs. The AFC East team is trying to make a late push to advance, but the panorama seems very complicated.

The Dolphins need the Chargers and Broncos to lose their two remaining games and to win out the rest of the season. Both AFC West clubs are two wins ahead of Miami currently.

