NBA News: Pelicans star Brandon Ingram receives disappointing injury update

Amid a challenging NBA regular season, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram received disappointing news in the latest injury update.

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesBrandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

As the NBA regular season progresses, the New Orleans Pelicans are grappling with multiple challenges, including inconsistent player performances. Despite these struggles, star forward Brandon Ingram has been working to carry the team with his individual stats as the season enters its final stretch.

In their most recent outing, the Pelicans fell short against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing by 10 points. In the first half, New Orleans found themselves trailing by more than 28 points. Although they mounted a strong comeback in the second half, their efforts were ultimately insufficient, compounded by a lackluster performance from Ingram.

Ingram, who played just 19 minutes, managed only 5 points due to injury concerns. His struggles were further underscored by an announcement from ESPN’s Shams Charania, who reported that Ingram has suffered a significant left ankle sprain.

According to Charania’s update on X, “New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has suffered a significant low left ankle sprain and is sidelined indefinitely, sources tell ESPN. Another significant injury blow to the Pelicans’ season.”

Brandon Ingram and Jalen McDaniels.

In addition to Ingram, the Pelicans will also be without Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins for the foreseeable future, further hindering their chances in upcoming games.

NBA Rumors: Pelicans star Brandon Ingram reportedly considering big decision about his future

NBA Rumors: Pelicans star Brandon Ingram reportedly considering big decision about his future

Ingram’s absence and Reeves’ recall to the Pelicans

With a growing list of injuries, Pelicans head coach Willie Green faced the challenging task of shoring up his roster for the ongoing NBA regular season. Today, the team announced the recall of Antonio Reeves from the G League to help fill the void left by the recent injuries.

Reeves, who has been performing well in the G League, could be a key asset for Green, offering much-needed depth as the team navigates through a tough stretch. In his two appearances with the squad, Reeves has averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 39.6 minutes per game.

What’s next for the Pelicans?

The Pelicans will now turn their focus to the upcoming challenges, beginning with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The absence of several key players will undoubtedly test the team’s depth and adaptability, but Coach Green will look to capitalize on the contributions of players like Reeves. Following the Spurs game, the Pelicans will face another tough opponent in the Sacramento Kings, currently sitting at a 5-19 record in the Western Conference.

Upcoming schedule:

  • vs. San Antonio Spurs – December 8 – NBA Regular Season
  • vs. Sacramento Kings – December 12 – NBA Regular Season
  • vs. Indiana Pacers – December 15 – NBA Regular Season
  • vs. Houston Rockets – December 19 – NBA Regular Season
  • vs. New York Knicks – December 21 – NBA Regular Season
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

