NBA Rumors: Pelicans star Brandon Ingram reportedly considering big decision about his future

The New Orleans Pelicans‘ 2024-25 NBA season has been nothing short of a struggle. With a dismal 9-18 record, they currently sit 29th in the league and 15th in the Western Conference. The team’s underperformance has left star forward Brandon Ingramevaluating his future in New Orleans. As the Pelicans’ playoff hopes slip further away, Ingram is reportedly considering the option of joining a more competitive team.

Ingram is set to become a free agent next season, and according to Shams Charania, his future is coming into sharper focus: “His future is now coming into greater focus in the coming weeks… Ingram has changed agencies to Klutch Sports. We’ll know more in the lead-up to the NBA trade deadline in February. Extension talks are expected to happen in January. But right now, I’m told Ingram wants to be part of a winning, competitive environment.“

After six NBA seasons with the Pelicans, Ingram finds himself at a crossroads. Despite his individual high performance, the team has underachieved with disappointment. Now, with just one year remaining on his contract—worth $36 million—Ingram is reportedly prioritizing a championship-contending project over financial gain.

If Ingram were to leave, it would have a significant impact on the Pelicans, particularly on Zion Williamson. The loss of Ingram, a reliable co-star who has often taken the lead during Williamson’s absences, would create a sizable void in the team’s offensive and defensive structure.

Brandon Ingram 14 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 2, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Offensively, Ingram remains one of the most versatile players in the NBA. His scoring ability from all areas of the court is his defining strength, with an efficient shooting touch from mid-range and beyond the arc. This season, he’s hitting over 38% from three, showing notable improvement in his long-range shooting. Moreover, his playmaking has evolved, with Ingram becoming more involved in facilitating for teammates, showcasing growth in his ability to create opportunities.

Brandon Ingram’s versatility is key for the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram’s impact on the New Orleans Pelicans goes well beyond his scoring ability. His offensive versatility makes him an integral part of the team’s game plan, as he’s capable of creating his own shot and facilitating for his teammates. While he’s not primarily known for his defense, Ingram’s ability to play multiple positions adds value on that end as well. His presence on the floor often draws the attention of opposing defenses, creating space for his teammates to operate. Moreover, Ingram’s growth as a playmaker has elevated him to one of the Pelicans’ most vital players on both ends of the court.

Brandon Ingram’s influence in transition is largely attributed to his physical strength. In this phase of the game, his combination of speed and ball-handling is critical to the team’s offensive success. Ingram adds a unique pace and dynamism to the lineup, giving his team an edge in fast-break situations.

Additionally, his defensive abilities have improved significantly over the years, as has his basketball IQ. This evolution has made him versatile, enabling him to excel in multiple positions on the court. As one of the team’s standout players over the past six years, Ingram has also developed into a strong leader, demonstrating his growth both on and off the floor.