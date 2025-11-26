Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing today for OKC vs Timberwolves in 2025 NBA Cup?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among the premier talents on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster, having played a pivotal role in guiding the team to the NBA title last season. Facing the Minnesota Timberwolves today, the Thunder are on the verge of advancing to the next round of the NBA Cup.

However, there’s uncertainty surrounding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s availability for today’s matchup against the Timberwolves. According to the latest injury report, he is listed as questionable for the game.

With Gilgeous-Alexander’s status up in the air, other Thunder players are poised to step up in tonight’s contest. Chet Holmgren, for instance, is anticipated to play a significant role against Minnesota.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves are expected to have Anthony Edwards on the court. His presence could prove crucial, especially as the team currently has a relatively short injury list, which bodes well for this crucial game at home against the defending NBA champions.

OKC’s full injury report

With Gilgeous-Alexander’s status questionable for tonight’s clash with the Timberwolves, the Thunder are also dealing with other absences, which leave certain players unavailable for this NBA Cup matchup.

The Thunder’s full injury report is as follows:

Questionable: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Out: Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic, Aaron Wiggins, and Jalen Williams

Timberwolves’ full injury report

With Anthony Edwards expected to be in action for today’s game against the Thunder, Timberwolves fans are eagerly awaiting details on other unavailable players for this pivotal showdown with the reigning NBA champions.

The Timberwolves’ full injury report lists:

Out: Rocco Zikarsky (G League – Two-Way)

