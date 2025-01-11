NBA News: Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on loss to Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers recently delivered a thrilling game that many are already calling a “preview of the NBA Finals.” In a battle between two of the league’s top teams this season, Cleveland emerged victorious, 129-122, in front of a record-breaking audience of over a million viewers. Despite the loss, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his perspective on the game, emphasizing growth and resilience.

“A lot of games left. We have a chance to go on many streaks. The season didn’t end with that game. We’ve played in games where our season did end,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, it definitely wasn’t devastating. We definitely have a lot of basketball to get better. At the end of the night, we got better that night, and that’s the outcome for us. It’s about getting better, it’s about learning, it’s about growing from experience.”

The 25-year-old guard also highlighted how the team’s ability to regroup after tough losses is critical to their long-term success. “To have this performance after a loss is pretty impressive across the board,” he added. “That growth, that progress, is what we’re after more so than the outcomes of the games. And I think because of that mindset, we’ve been able to accomplish a few things.”

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at Ball Arena on October 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case grows stronger

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39-point performance against Cleveland marked his seventh consecutive game scoring 29 or more points. Over the last 28 games, he has scored 25+ points in 26 outings, putting him firmly in the MVP conversation. His consistency and leadership have become the bedrock of the Thunder’s success, positioning him as a serious contender against perennial MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Statistical dominance and fan support

Shai’s rise isn’t just evident on the court; it’s also reflected in All-Star fan voting. He currently leads all Western Conference guards with 1,811,050 votes, underscoring his growing popularity. Comparatively, Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, leads the Western Conference overall with 2,277,723 votes, while Giannis Antetokounmpo tops the Eastern Conference with 2,721,339 votes.

The All-Star voting process, which weighs fan input at 50%, along with 25% from media and 25% from players, highlights the impact of Shai’s standout performances. His ability to connect with fans, combined with his on-court achievements, makes him a frontrunner not only for MVP but also for an All-Star starting spot at the game in San Francisco on February 16.

Standing out among MVP contenders

Unlike Jokic and Antetokounmpo, who have both secured multiple MVP awards, Gilgeous-Alexander represents a fresh and dynamic challenger. His dual-threat ability to dominate offensively and defensively, paired with his leadership of a young and ambitious Thunder roster, sets him apart. Jokic brings a unique playmaking style, and Giannis leverages his unmatched physicality, but Shai’s balance of agility, precision, and competitive mindset has carved out his niche in the MVP race.