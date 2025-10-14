Thunder’s star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offers a hint into his projected NBA longevity

One of the standout figures of last NBA season for the Oklahoma City Thunder was undoubtedly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who captured both the MVP award and an NBA championship ring. With those accolades, the player has become one of the top contenders for the upcoming season, as his team demonstrated an exceptional performance in all facets of the game.

As the next season approaches, Gilgeous-Alexander was interviewed about his NBA journey, drawing a parallel to LeBron James, one of the few players who has opted to continue playing at the age of 40.

“I definitely think I can… I won’t, though… I wouldn’t want to miss that much of my kid’s life… And there’s a certain point in your career where you reach your peak. I don’t fault guys for still playing. They love the game,“ Gilgeous-Alexander shared in an interview with GQ Magazine.

He continued: “But I just feel like I play this game, ultimately, to see what the best version of me can be. Once I figure that out and I start going down, then it’s like, Okay, well, what am I playing for now? As soon as that happens, I’ll be on the first ship out.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s admiration for Kobe Bryant

In a recent interview, Oklahoma City Thunder star was asked about the historical player he aspires to emulate or surpass. In response, he cited none other than Kobe Bryant, indicating a high benchmark for his career trajectory and hinting at the potential to reach such esteemed heights if he can continue his impressive form.

“I pick up a basketball to be the best. If you’re asking me if I want to be better than Kobe, of course I do. Whether I get there or not, we’ll find out,” Gilgeous-Alexander remarked, expressing his ambition to surpass one of the game’s legendary figures in the annals of NBA history.

As the upcoming season approaches, both Shai and the Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to become the team that poses a significant challenge to every contender, especially as the reigning champions aim to defend their NBA title. The stage is set for an intriguing season, with Gilgeous-Alexander’s ambition fueling the Thunder’s competitive drive.

