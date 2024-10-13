NBA News: Warriors GM reveals team's offensive plan after Klay Thompson's departure

This offseason marked the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors as Klay Thompson departed for the Dallas Mavericks after 13 seasons and four championships. With the departure of their sharpshooting guard, the Warriors are adjusting their offensive approach, and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has revealed how the team will evolve without Thompson.

One of the key adjustments will be an increased emphasis on 3-point shooting. In three preseason games, the Warriors have already showcased this new strategy by attempting 48, 52, and 34 shots from beyond the arc in preseason games.

During an NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast following a victory over the Sacramento Kings, Dunleavy explained that the offensive focus will shift to getting more 3-pointers from across the roster. “There’s going to be nights where [3-pointers fall], and we hope there are more nights where they do than they don’t,” Dunleavy said.

“And as I said, last time I checked, the threes count more than the twos, so the more of those we can get up, especially with the shooters we have, we want to do [that],” Dunleavy continued. “With Klay departing, the last few years were all about getting Klay and Steph [Curry] the ball, and rightfully so.”

Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with each other against Indiana Pacers Henderson/Getty Images

“But now, with Klay gone and only Steph there, we’re looking for everyone to step up. We’ve got a lot of guys who can take those shots. As long as they’re good, in rhythm, and created the right way, we want to take them,” he added.

Steve Kerr sees Wiggins to fill Thompson void

While losing a franchise cornerstone like Thompson is a blow, head coach Steve Kerr has full confidence in Andrew Wiggins to step up in his absence.

Kerr made it clear that he expects Wiggins to increase his 3-point shooting and overall offensive production. “I’ve already told him: six 3-pointers a game,” Kerr shared with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke. “He’s a really good 3-point shooter. His numbers dipped a little last year, but since he’s been here, it’s been 39, 40 percent.”

In addition to the long-range shooting, Kerr wants Wiggins to stay aggressive in attacking the rim. “I want a lot of 3s, and I want a lot of attacks to the rim,” he added. “He shot over 80 percent from the foul line in the second half of last season. He looks really comfortable in every aspect of the game.”

Kerr also highlighted the importance of Wiggins becoming the team’s second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry. “With Klay gone, we need him to step up and be our second scorer after Steph, and we know he’s perfectly capable of that,” Kerr said.