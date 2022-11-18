Stephen Curry doesn't want his Golden State Warriors teammates to get too used to losing. He also addressed Klay Thompson's abysmal shooting slump.

The Golden State Warriors haven't lived up to their potential to start the season. Stephen Curry has been spectacular, yet the rest of his supporting cast has been inconsistent, and the second unit has been abysmal.

The Dubs need to get stops, especially when the starters are getting a breather. They also need someone who could help Jordan Poole lead the way off the bench, or even think of making some major changes in their rotation.

Whatever the case, Curry beleives it's still early in the season and trusts their ability to turn things around. Nonetheless, he doesn't want his teammate to get used to losing, as it could become a habit.

NBA News: Stephen Curry's Wake-Up Call To His Teammate

“It’s a struggle right now, just keeping it real,” Curry told the media. “We have to understand that it’s going to be really hard to dig yourself out of the situation that we’re in because there are a lot of issues. But, it’s not anything we can’t overcome. Losing becomes a habit if you don’t fix it.”

Curry Addresses Klay Thompson's Shooting Woes

Steph also discussed Klay Thompson's shooting slump. His fellow Splash Brother cannot buy a bucket since the start of the season. However, Steph thinks he's just too good not to snap out of it at some point:

“Just let the game come to you, have a little bit of patience and trust in how we play as a team in creating good shots," Curry said. "[Klay’s] presence out there changes the game just with his two feet on the floor ’cause he requires a lot of attention no matter what the numbers look like so it’s gonna come. Just trust."

“It’s a tough balance of trusting him to do exactly what he is capable of doing, you know, being himself," Curry added. "Klay Thompson’s shots have always been ones that you wouldn’t tell anybody else to really take because of his skill set and the work that he puts in. He’s had slow starts before this season but the biggest thing [is] … ‘You got to let the game come to you."

We should know better than to count the Warriors out by now, especially just 15 games into the regular season. But they need to take a deep look in the mirror and figure things out before it's too late.