Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: The Clippers give concerning injury updates on James Harden's key teammates

As the NBA preseason finale approaches, James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers are waiting over the status of two key players ahead of next week's season opener.

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers on April 23, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireLA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers on April 23, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

By Santiago Tovar

One of the major concerns for the Los Angeles Clippers heading into next week’s NBA season opener is the injury status of two key teammates of James Harden: Kawhi Leonard and Mo Bamba. With doubts surrounding their availability for the first game, head coach Tyronn Lue and the rest of the team are weighing their options.

Fortunately, the Clippers have performed well during the NBA preseason, with new players stepping in effectively for Leonard and Bamba. However, Lue, Harden, and the team understand that with these key players on the court, their playoff aspirations are within reach.

Unfortunately for Clippers fans, assistant coach Brian Shaw provided an update on Leonard’s condition: “He hasn’t been part of what we’ve been doing. He’s day-to-day.”

Advertisement

“He’s doing his best to rehab and strengthen the leg on his own and with the medical staff,” Shaw added. While some reporters have speculated that Leonard could be available in Week 1, it’s unclear exactly when he will return.

Harden and Leonard watching a game

Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard 2 and James Harden 1 watch from the bench during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Bamba’s injury update

In addition to Leonard, Mo Bamba also provided an update on his own status during training camp. He spoke with The Athletic’s Law Murray, explaining: “The knee soreness is a matter of wear and tear, and there hasn’t been any discussion of a timetable.”

NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers&#039; lineup without Kawhi Leonard

see also

NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard

According to Murray, the team hopes Bamba will be ready for Week 1, but that will depend on how he progresses over the next few days, leading up to the NBA season opener against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

Despite these injury concerns, the Clippers appear to be formulating a strategy to secure a win in their opener. Lue has a plan in place to manage Bamba’s absence, with Kai Jones expected to fill the void if needed.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL imposes severe restrictions on Tom Brady after becoming minority owner of Raiders
NFL

NFL imposes severe restrictions on Tom Brady after becoming minority owner of Raiders

NFL News: Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs already have weapon that emulates Travis Kelce
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs already have weapon that emulates Travis Kelce

NBA News: Lonzo Ball shares his thoughts after making preseason comeback with Bulls
NBA

NBA News: Lonzo Ball shares his thoughts after making preseason comeback with Bulls

Former NBA All-Star explains how Stephen Curry’s contract helped build the Warriors dynasty
NBA

Former NBA All-Star explains how Stephen Curry’s contract helped build the Warriors dynasty

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo