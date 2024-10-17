NBA News: The Clippers give concerning injury updates on James Harden's key teammates

As the NBA preseason finale approaches, James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers are waiting over the status of two key players ahead of next week's season opener.

One of the major concerns for the Los Angeles Clippers heading into next week’s NBA season opener is the injury status of two key teammates of James Harden: Kawhi Leonard and Mo Bamba. With doubts surrounding their availability for the first game, head coach Tyronn Lue and the rest of the team are weighing their options.

Fortunately, the Clippers have performed well during the NBA preseason, with new players stepping in effectively for Leonard and Bamba. However, Lue, Harden, and the team understand that with these key players on the court, their playoff aspirations are within reach.

Unfortunately for Clippers fans, assistant coach Brian Shaw provided an update on Leonard’s condition: “He hasn’t been part of what we’ve been doing. He’s day-to-day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s doing his best to rehab and strengthen the leg on his own and with the medical staff,” Shaw added. While some reporters have speculated that Leonard could be available in Week 1, it’s unclear exactly when he will return.

Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard 2 and James Harden 1 watch from the bench during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Bamba’s injury update

In addition to Leonard, Mo Bamba also provided an update on his own status during training camp. He spoke with The Athletic’s Law Murray, explaining: “The knee soreness is a matter of wear and tear, and there hasn’t been any discussion of a timetable.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard

According to Murray, the team hopes Bamba will be ready for Week 1, but that will depend on how he progresses over the next few days, leading up to the NBA season opener against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

Despite these injury concerns, the Clippers appear to be formulating a strategy to secure a win in their opener. Lue has a plan in place to manage Bamba’s absence, with Kai Jones expected to fill the void if needed.