The Golden State Warriors managed to come from behind in the series against the Sacramento Kings, but not against the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the Dubs head into an offseason that may bring multiple changes.

Draymond Green, for instance, becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024, which is why there will be a lot of rumors about his future in the next few months. But before they move on, the Warriors big man reflected on the team’s season.

The reigning champions were destroyed by LeBron James and company in Game 6, and there was one player that made an impression on Green. Speaking on his “The Draymond Green Show”, he revealed that Austin Reaves now earned his respect.

Draymond Green says Austin Reaves earned his respect

“Austin Reaves, man, a guy who got off to a slow start in this series, finished with 23 and I think for the last three-four games maybe he played well. He earned my respect. Definitely earned my respect,” Green said.

“Competing at the level that he competed at throughout this series. These lights get bright, we’ve seen guys these playoffs say these lights get too bright, and they get too bright for a lot of people. It didn’t start off great and that’s a guy who’s up for a contract… For the series to not start off great for him and for him to stick with it and have the impact that he had on the series said a lot to me.

“You see so many guys that just shrink in these moments and don’t live up to the moment. If I’m not mistaken, this is the first time playing at this level as far as the playoffs and making runs, looked like he fit right in, so I take my hat off to him.“

Reaves has certainly made leaps this season, and he played particularly well in the Lakers’ clinching-series victory against the Warriors. He definitely earned the respect not only of Green, but of the entire league.