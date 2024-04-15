Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face big game on Wednesday, when they take on the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament for a place in the 2024 playoffs.

NBA Playoffs 2024: What happens if Warriors win or lose vs Kings in the Play-In?

The 2023-24 NBA regular season came to an end with a dramatic finale on Sunday that saw the Golden State Warriors finish 10th in the Western Conference. It wasn’t the position they wanted, but their title aspirations are still alive.

Stephen Curry and company can still make the playoffs, but they’ll have to go through the Play-In first. If it weren’t for this tournament introduced in the 2020-21 season, the Dubs’ would already be eliminated by now.

Steve Kerr’s side has one more shot regardless, which is why the stakes will be so high in its upcoming match against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday, the Warriors will know whether their playoff dream is over or not.

What happens if the Lakers win

If the Warriors (10) beat the Kings (9), they will have one more chance to fight for a playoff spot. That’s because the Play-In Tournament states the winner of the 9-10 game earns the right to compete for the 8th seed.

Therefore, a Golden State victory on Wednesday will see Curry and company play the Los Angeles Lakers (8) or the New Orleans Pelicans (7) on Friday with the last ticket to the playoffs up for grabs.

What happens if the Warriors lose

If the Warriors lose in Sacramento on Wednesday, their playoff chances will be over. While the loser of the 7-8 (Kings vs Lakers) matchup has one more shot to make the playoffs, the loser of the 9-10 game goes home.