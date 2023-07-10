Cam Whitmore was selected as the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is one of the players that the Houston Rockets and head coach Ime Udoka plan to use to strengthen the roster during the next 2023-2024 season.

The Houston Rockets not only drafted Whitmore in the recent draft, but they also have one of the Thompson twins, Amen Thompson. However, he was recently injured and is unlikely to play again during the 2023 Summer League.

The goal of the franchise is for their two picks to join the roster to start the regular season along with other veterans or experienced players such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, and Jock Landale.

What did Ben Sullivan say about Cam Whitmore?

Ben Sullivan, an assistant coach for Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, recently said about Cam Whitmore: “In Game 2, Cam was much calmer. I feel like he picked his spots where the ball was going to rotate, when to drive. He showed some really poised moments in the second game.”

The Houston Rockets won in Game 2 of the 2023 Summer League against the Detroit Pistons by a score of 113-101. This was a display of Cam’s skills and other young players from the franchise. On day 5, they will play the Oklahoma City Thunder.