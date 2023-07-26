James Harden has played with a plethora of future Hall of Famers, yet he doesn’t have a single NBA championship to show for it. Still, he wants to force his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden has lived by his own rules for years now. He makes life hell in the locker room until he’s granted his wish to leave, and he could be about to play for his fourth team in as many seasons.

That’s why Tracy McGrady didn’t mince his words about his situation, stating that — unlike Damian Lillard — he hasn’t earned the right to pursue a new destination at this point in his career.

Tracy McGrady Goes At James Harden

“The evolution of the NBA. You get hit with some sh*t each and every year,” T-Mac told GQ. “Dame [Lillard], to me, it was time. But if I’m Portland, I got to do what’s best for our franchise, as well. I’m not gonna give away you, Dame, with you just coming off averaging 32 points. You still got the game. I gotta get someone back that’s All-Star caliber. And I don’t understand for the life of me what James Harden is doing. Why are you trying to get out?”

“That makes zero sense to me,” added McGrady. “Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he’s played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for. And maybe there’s some internal bullsh*t that is going on that we don’t know about. Because it doesn’t make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It’s got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man.”

Harden is still a good player, but he’s proven over and over that he cannot be trusted to win in the playoffs. So, as much as Daryl Morey likes him, perhaps the Sixers will be better off without him.