The Phoenix Suns made a tough decision by firing coach Monty Williams. No other coach in the NBA had won more games than him since 2021, even before Kevin Durant’s arrival.

The Suns made big moves to try and win a championship now, but their lack of depth, injuries, and Deandre Ayton’s questionable efforts proved costly against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

So, now that Williams will no longer call the shots in the desert, who should get the chance to coach Devin Booker going forward? Let’s take a look at three potential candidates.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Coaches For The Suns

3. Mike D’Antoni

Mike D’Antoni was already in charge of this team at some point in his career. The ‘seven seconds or less’ era was one of the best in franchise history, and they were some questionable calls away from making history.

The Suns obviously have two of the best scorers in the league, and there aren’t many guys who are better suited to lead a team like that than D’Antoni. Defense will always be an issue, though.

2. Mike Budenholzer

If you can’t beat him, hire him. That’s what new owner Mat Ishbia could think, as Mike Budenholzer actually beat Williams to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the ring a couple of seasons ago.

Budenholzer was shown the door for his unwillingness to make timely adjustments in the playoffs, but he’s one of the best there is in the regular season, and he does come with a championship pedigree.

1. Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse came out of the blue to become one of the most consistent coaches in the league. He led the Toronto Raptors to a championship and only had a losing season once, when they were forced to play in Tampa.

Nurse is great at the Xs and Os. There are doubts about his ability to lead strong characters, and that could be an issue with Durant, but he’s an elite tactician and could bring some fresh ideas to the desert.