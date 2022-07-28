The Golden State Warriors can't catch a break. Yes, they're fresh off winning an NBA championship, yet the next saga seems to be knocking on their door. Draymond Green wants a max contract extension, and he wants it now.

Green is one of the best defenders of his generation and one of the biggest reasons behind the Warriors' success. He took a pay cut in his last contract, so it's only natural that he demands what he feels he's owed.

The only issue is that the Dubs are way over the luxury tab right now. They need to find ways to keep Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson as well, so Green might have to wait in line.

NBA News: Draymond Green Wants A Max Extension

(Transcript via The Athletic)

"Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length.

After playing like the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner before injury shortened his regular season, after helping lead the Warriors to a fourth championship in eight seasons, even after struggling at times in in the postseason and his offense being an issue, Green is convinced the core of the Warriors’ dynasty is worth every possible penny, and that definitely includes him.

(...) All indications, though, are that the Warriors have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension, and there isn’t any current traction on any type of extension."

Green Is Willing To Explore The Market

The report states that the Warriors usually wait until the last year of the contract before making an offer. But Green could either force his way out of the team or explore the open market for his services:

"While his desire is to remain with the Warriors, Green is said to be willing to explore his outside options to get the kind of contract he wants. That’s a risk Warriors’ management appears willing to take. Green playing this season with a chip on his shoulder, motivated by proving to the league he deserves a max contact, could have a positive on-court impact," the report concluded.

Draymond Green is a future Hall of Famer and should be treated as such. He's done more than enough for the team, and it's not up to him to make the numbers work. But watching him leave over this would be a huge shame.