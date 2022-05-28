The Dallas Mavericks fought hard and made it to the Western Conference Finals, but it wasn't enough. Here, we talk about three free agents they should sign in the offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks turned the season around after the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The supporting cast helped Luka Doncic be the best version of himself yet, but there were still some gaps on their roster.

Jason Kidd proved the doubters wrong. The Mavs' defense was elite for most of the season, and they even made it to the Western Conference Finals despite not having a legit second star on their team.

Needless to say, Doncic can't win on his own, as great as he is. No one can. With that in mind, let's take a look at three free agents the Mavs should consider signing this summer to come back stronger next season.

NBA Rumors: 3 Free Agents Dallas Mavericks Should Sign To Help Luka Doncic

3. Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo has barely seen the floor despite being healthy since mid-season. It's either a matter of fit or personal preference, but it doesn't seem like Erik Spoelstra is ever going to be willing to give him a long leash.

With his time with the Miami Heat all but over, Oladipo should look to sign a short-term deal to drive his market value up again. He's been quite efficient in limited minutes, can play on and off the ball, start or come off the bench, and plays solid defense.

2. Dennis Schroder

Jalen Brunson is going to demand a big payday in the summer, and the Mavs may have no choice but to let him go. Spencer Dinwiddie could shift to the starting unit, but they'd still have a glaring hole at the backup PG position.

That's where Dennis Schroder could come in handily. He'd provide them a scoring punch off the bench and solid playmaking. Moreover, he could even take Dinwiddie's starting job if he plays well enough, so what more incentive does he need?

1. Mitchell Robinson

Brunson has been linked with a move to the New York Knicks, and Mitchell Robinson is reportedly on his way out of The Big Apple. So, both teams could work out a sign-and-trade to send the big man to Dallas.

When healthy, Robinson is one of the best rim protectors in the league, and his offense has also improved over the years. He needs to avoid foul trouble and injuries will always be a risk with him, but the Mavs are craving an interior presence, and he'd come at a fair price.