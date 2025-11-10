NBA Rumors: Grizzlies set their asking price for potential Ja Morant trade

The Memphis Grizzlies have endured a rough start to the NBA season, holding a 4-7 record that reflects more than just inconsistency — it shows a team struggling to find direction. What’s even more concerning is that there’s little sign of improvement ahead, with their star guard, Ja Morant, standing at the center of growing uncertainty within the franchise.

Tension surrounding Morant has continued to escalate over recent weeks, beginning with reported comments directed at the coaching staff. According to Basketball Talk, if the Grizzlies were to entertain trade discussions involving Morant, they would demand either a marquee player capable of selling tickets or a substantial return of draft picks and young talent.

Losing Morant would undoubtedly be a major blow, but it could also represent a much-needed reset for both sides. The atmosphere around the star guard in Memphis has turned increasingly toxic, marked by frustration, questionable professionalism, and ongoing disputes with the organization after being punished.

The Grizzlies are coming off a tough 114-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Morant once again showed visible frustration. As Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole reported, Morant voiced his complaints after the game: “I’m getting no foul calls. Y’all had a whole spiel about running in there careless and getting hurt,” Morant said. “So what’s now? That’s what y’all want me to go back doing? Let’s end that convo right there.”

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Interest in Morant grows

Rumors have intensified around the Memphis Grizzlies star amid his recent comments about lacking “joy” within the team. One of the franchises currently linked to a potential trade for Morant is the Miami Heat.

Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel spoke with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine about the possibility of Morant landing in Miami. Winderman didn’t rule it out, noting that Miami has long been “Pat Riley’s home for distressed players,” referencing past examples such as Tim Hardaway in 1996.

“Yes, yes, and yes, because that’s who Pat Riley is,” Winderman said. “It’s Pat Riley’s home for distressed players. And I will take this back to 1996. Tim Hardaway was taken out of the starting lineup by Rick Adelman. Bum knees, his career was over — he was a shot player. Who would take a chance on him? Boom.”

The Timberwolves also enter the mix

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly shown quiet interest in Morant as they explore solutions for their ongoing struggles at point guard. With more offensive responsibility falling on Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards, the team is actively assessing ways to strengthen the position.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic revealed on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s The Jax Show that Minnesota has checked in with Memphis about Morant. “They certainly have checked in with Memphis on Ja and just kind of trying to test the waters a little bit,” Krawczynski said.

“I don’t get the sense that there’s anything real close, but I do think when we get into late December and the Wolves are still kind of, again, treading water, and that point guard position still has not solidified, they could start looking harder at Ja Morant.”

Morant’s numbers this season

Morant is currently averaging 19.2 points per NBA game on 35.8% shooting, including just 14.8% from beyond the arc, along with 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals. However, his production has dipped in November, where he’s averaging 16.8 points on 28.8% shooting and 13.6% from three. The Grizzlies are 0-5 this month, and Morant’s struggles were evident in the recent loss to Oklahoma City, where he finished with 11 points on 3-of-18 shooting, eight assists, and one steal.