The Los Angeles Clippers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, at least on paper. But paper doesn’t win championships, and neither does an injured Kawhi Leonard.

With that in mind, they could look to move him or Paul George, as they could both fetch an interesting return, even despite all their concerns about their injuries.

That’s why Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Atlanta Hawks make a perfect destination for George, and they could look to pair him with Trae Young at some point next season.

Hawks Could Trade For Paul George

(Via Bleacher Report)

“Atlanta Hawks receive: Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers receive: De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanović, Kobe Bufkin and 2024 first-round pick (lottery protected, via SAC)

Targeting George makes a ton of sense. They need a lockdown defender on the perimeter, another high-level scoring threat and someone who can thrive both on and off the ball. When healthy, he fits that description about as well as anyone, serving as basically the ideal outcome for what the Hawks hoped they were getting in Hunter, the No. 4 pick in 2019.

Plus, George could realistically become available at some point between now and February—if he isn’t already.

(…)

As for L.A., if it doesn’t plan on paying George, then this return offers value both today (to help Leonard) and tomorrow (when Leonard is potentially gone).

Hunter is a three-and-D forward who seemingly adds to his offensive arsenal every season. Bogdanović is a slippery scorer with an outside shot and a penchant for passing. Bufkin, this summer’s No. 15 pick, is a combo guard who can pull up, pass and finish at the basket. Throw in a lottery-protected first, and the Clippers are coming away with a good amount of assets.”

Of course, none of this means it will actually happen, although it obviously makes plenty of sense for everybody involved, assuming George is willing to sign an extension with the Hawks.