Zion Williamson could be looking for a new team after the drama with Moriah Mills, it is even rumored that the New Orleans Pelicans would already have a replacement ready to be selected during the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

Although his future with the Pelicans is a matter of ‘rumors’, a couple of days ago a well-known Boston-based Podcaster, Bill Simons, said on his show that a reliable source had told him that Williamson would be leaving the Pelicans soon.

So far the Pelicans have not confirmed anything, but they are ready for what will be the upcoming draft where other prospects could be better players than Williamson and the Pelicans would be willing to do anything to select those players.

What NBA teams might be interested in a trade with the Pelicans for Zion Williamson?

In multiple shows such as NBA on ESPN, The Rich Eisen Show, The Ringer and other well-known podcasts, they are talking about the benefits that could be brought to the Pelicans if they trade Zion Williamson.

The teams that might be interested in a trade with the Pelicans are three, one being the Knicks and so far they are the most rumored team to trade for Zion. But the Suns could trade Deandre Ayton, it’s a luxury they could afford and there’s also the case that the Rockets could use a couple of players in a multiple trade for Zion.

Zion Williamson is MVP material, but it all depends on whether he stays healthy during the coming years. He has been off the courts for a long time due to his injury, but it is likely that he will return to action at any moment.