Shaquille O’Neal is considered one of the top centers in NBA history, he set multiple records and won four NBA rings during his career. But he was not the only center with the best records although today he is mentioned as the most mediated.

Nikola Jokic is dominant, fast and smart something that not all players who play in the same position, center, tend to have, but Jokic is the exception and he is likely to set records higher than the players of the 20th century.

The Denver Nuggets won their first title thanks to Jokic but it is undeniable that other key players were at his side to help him win the ring.

What is Shaq’s big man alliance?

According to a tweet by Shaquille O’Neal that he wrote on June 19 ‘Welcome to the #bigmanalliance Joker’ referring to Nikola Jokic now being part of the BMA, Shaq not only included Jokic but also included himself and other centers like Patrick Erwing and Bill Russell.

Tim Duncan and Moses Malone were not included in the Shaq’s Big Man Alliance, Duncan won 5 NBA rings and was a 3-time Finals MVP, but Erwing never won a ring and was included. Malone should be in the alliance instead of Erwing.