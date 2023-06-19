Zion Williamson was a college basketball star but that is in the past, he still hasn’t finished showing all his talent in the NBA and the worst thing is that now his pro life is involved in a drama with a model who accuses him of sentimental betrayal.

The New Orleans Pelicans have never won an NBA Championship and they hoped that Zion Williamson was going to be the player who would take them to the NBA Finals, but apparently that dream never came true.

Williamson’s fate is unclear, rumors are gaining strength, he wants to put the drama with Moriah Mills behind him but it seems that it will last longer than it should. So far no NBA team has shown interest in Williamson.

What did Bill Simmons say about the future of Zion Williamson?

During his most recent podcast posted on spotify, Bill Simmons said something about Williamson’s future with the Pelicans: “a reliable source informed me that Zion will no longer be on the Pelicans come Thursday”, it was mentioned at the 50:14 mark of his recording. Source: Spotify (click to listen)

If Williamson leaves the New Orleans Pelicans it is likely that he will be replaced by Scoot Henderson who is being tipped as the likely pick for the Pelicans, but as of now Williamson’s fate is a rumor.

Regarding the situation with the star Moriah Mills, it is not clear if Williamson will make a statement in this regard or if his relationship with the mother of his future child will continue since it is likely that this situation could end his relationship.