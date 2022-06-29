Even though he's coming off the best season of his career, Jalen Brunson's camp believes his potential is untapped and Luka Doncic's presence is hurting his game.

Free agency allows players to bet on themselves and prove that they can take a step forward. That's what Jalen Brunson wants to do by leaving the Dallas Mavericks after a somewhat successful start to his career.

Brunson is coming off his best year in the league. He slid to the starting lineup and took plenty of pressure off Luka Doncic to lead the offense. Nonetheless, it seems like he wasn't all that happy with his role.

According to a recent report, Brunson and his camp often felt like playing next to such a ball-dominant player like Doncic only hampered his game. Now, he's ready to prove that there's much to him than people realize.

NBA News: Jalen Brunson's Camp Believes Playing With Luka Doncic Hurt His Game

“I’ve talked to people in his circle who think he has another level to reach that he just couldn’t reach with Dallas because he played with the most ball dominant player in the league," reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Brunson Will Get A Massive Raise In Free Agency

The New York Knicks have made Brunson their top priority for the offseason. They're prepared to offer him quite a lucrative deal, even though they weren't expected to face that much competition for his services:

"One of the long-expected NBA free agency deals made some headway Tuesday, and when free agency opens Thursday, the New York Knicks are expected to present Jalen Brunson a four-year offer in the vicinity of $110 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports," Haynes added.

"Brunson's dad, Rick, is an assistant coach with the Knicks," wrote Haynes. "Leon Rose, the Knicks' general manager, negotiated Brunson's rookie contract with the Mavericks. Rick Brunson was Rose's first client as an agent."

Needless to say, such a huge payday will also come with plenty of responsibility. Brunson will be in the spotlight from day one, and fans can be pretty ruthless at Madison Square Garden. Hopefully, he'll have what it takes to put an end to their lifelong woes.