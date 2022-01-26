Recent reports claim that James Harden isn't happy living in Brooklyn. Moreover, the former Houston Rockets star confirmed that he's currently frustrated with the Nets.

Sometimes, the grass isn't always greener somewhere else. More often than not, NBA superstars leave their teams just to find out that thriving somewhere else isn't that easy. That's been the case with James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden enjoyed a solid first season in the Eastern Conference. However, he's struggled to be at his best as a scorer this year, not getting to the line as often as he used to and failing to knock down shots he was used to making.

Now, it seems like the former MVP isn't exactly having a good time in Brooklyn, and Kyrie Irving's status as a part-time player is one of the reasons why. Apparently, he's ready to become a free agent and explore his options, even though he could still consider re-signing.

Report: James Harden Is Frustrated With Kyrie Irving, Will Test Free Agency

"Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer."

"Harden has been vocal to Nets figures and close contacts alike about his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving's part-time playing status. A recent injury to Kevin Durant has exacerbated the issue, leaving Harden to shoulder the majority of the offensive burden during Brooklyn home games."

"His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well."

Harden Admits He's Frustrated In Brooklyn

Harden didn't shy away from the rumors and faced the story right away. He confirmed that he's frustrated with the team because of their injuries and poor performances, and nothing else:

"I don't know about any reports," Harden said after the game. "Of course I'm frustrated because we're not healthy. It's a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason - injuries, COVID, whatever you want to call it...I think everybody in this organization is frustrated, because we are better than what our record is. We should be on the way up. That's all it is... I don't talk to nobody, I have an agent. I don't know reports. If you don't hear from me, then it's reports. I'm frustrated because I want to win, and I'm a competitor. It's pretty simple."

Rumors claim that Daryl Morey plans to make a big push for him by completing a sign-and-trade involving Ben Simmons, as the Philadelphia 76ers have been interested in Harden for years. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.