Jarret Allen has been playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers since the 2021 season, but he was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 where he spent almost four years developing as a player and becoming one of the best centers for the franchise in the last 10 years.

Last season was not good for him and much less for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they could barely play 5 postseason games and were eliminated in the First Round by the New York Knicks by 1-4.

Allen is young and could contribute a lot to other franchises that are already established and are considered contenders for the upcoming season, those would be the perfect teams for him.

What are the five possible teams where Jarrett Allen could play?

According to Marc Stein, the Cavaliers are more interested in trading Jarret Allen than people really think, Stein referred to the player in a recent post on his substack saying: “…. the Cavaliers are more open to trading Jarrett Allen than advertised for the obvious reasons: He appeared to struggle with the moment at various points of the Cavaliers’ five-game exit to the Knicks.”

The five teams where Allen could play:

Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs (To play alongside Wembanyama)

New Orleans Pelicans (If Zion leaves)

Boston Celtics (Williams + Brogdon for him)

But people wonder why the Cleveland Cavaliers would let a player like Allen go and the answer as Stein says is his performance during the playoffs since he wasn’t good enough to stop the Knicks’ Mitchel Robinson and that would have been the trigger for why the Cavs want him out.