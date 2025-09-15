NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga hesitates to accept Warriors’ contract offer as he seeks more control over his future

One of the most complicated situations of this offseason belongs to the Golden State Warriors, who still have not finalized a deal with rising star Jonathan Kuminga. Despite multiple proposals from the franchise, both sides remain far apart as the start of the NBA season draws closer.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, the Warriors extended a new and improved contract offer to Kuminga during the week of September 8. However, Kuminga appears unwilling to accept the offer due to the inclusion of a team option in the final year.

“The Warriors have strengthened their effort. Late last week, Dunleavy offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season, sources told ESPN,” Slater and Charania reported. “Dunleavy and the Warriors are requesting the same structure as their previous proposal on the two-year, $45 million framework — a team option on the second season and a waiving of the inherent no-trade clause, sources said.”

Reports indicate that Kuminga is seeking a deal that gives him more control over his future. A player option could be a potential solution to move negotiations in the right direction, but Golden State appears reluctant to meet that demand.

The Warriors have considered other options

Both sides seem to be dragging this situation out. The Warriors, while unwilling to meet Kuminga’s contractual demands, have also rejected trade proposals from other franchises in exchange for the young forward.

Shams and Slater also reported: “The Warriors had shut down sign-and-trades, steadfast all offseason in declining frameworks of Royce O’Neale and second-round compensation from the Phoenix Suns or Malik Monk and a future first-round pick from the Sacramento Kings, sources said.”

Kuminga remains uninterested in the two-year, $45 million standing offer from the Warriors. While that deal could be higher than what other teams might offer, his intentions remain unclear. What exactly is Kuminga looking for? There is plenty of speculation, but no definitive insight into his perspective.

Something Kuminga must consider

Ambition can sometimes backfire. The $21.7 million salary the Warriors are proposing for next NBA season is more immediate money than what he would have received in the theoretical Phoenix or Sacramento offers — though it does include fewer long-term guarantees. Accepting the deal would make him the fourth-highest-paid player on a roster that already features three Hall of Famers.

