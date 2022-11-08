Even though the season just got started, Kevin Durant isn't pleased with Ben Simmons, and the Brooklyn Nets could look to move him.

The Brooklyn Nets gave up a lot to get James Harden and then traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. That was a major gamble, considering he had refused to play all season and had a long history of character issues.

But as risky of a move as it was, Simmons' potential and upside were enticing enough for them to pull the trigger. They'd have him under contract for several seasons, and he was exactly what they needed around their stars, at least on paper.

However, Simmons looks a ways away from being the impactful playmaker and rebounder he once was. That's why Kevin Durant and some Nets players have been frustrated with him, and some even doubt he'll ever make an impact for the team.

NBA News: Kevin Durant, Nets Players Are Frustrated With Ben Simmons

"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant for others on the Nets so far, because he has been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Woj said.

"It's a big part of the reason why the Nets are at the very bottom of the league defensively. None of this really works," Woj explained. "This team was built and reconstructed around the idea that Ben Simmons would have to play a really significant role for this team especially on the defensive end, especially rebounding the basketball and certainly facilitating on offense. There's no indication right now that Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was".

Simmons' issues seem more mental than physical at this point. He's been through a lot and has heard everything about him over the past couple of years, and it seems like he hasn't been able to shake those woes off.

If that's the case, then the truth is the Nets have absolutely no use for him, and he'll continue to be a major liability and just another distraction. Once again, Sean Marks swung for the fences and struck out.