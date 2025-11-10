NBA Rumors: Mavericks reportedly considering front-office changes as Nico Harrison’s future uncertain

When Nico Harrison executed the Luka Doncic trade, he emphasized that it was a move designed to compete in the short term. He genuinely believed that the new roster construction brought the Dallas Mavericks closer to an NBA championship than the one that had fallen just three games short of that goal nine months earlier. Now, that vision seems to drift further away with each passing day.

Reports from media outlets suggest that Nico Harrison’s tenure as the Mavericks’ president of basketball operations may be nearing its end. “It’s a matter of when, not if, Nico Harrison will be fired,” said ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on The Hoop Collective.

It’s uncommon to see a front-office executive lose his job midseason without first seeing a coaching change. However, after personally taking responsibility for the failed trade and becoming the organization’s main scapegoat, Harrison has become an easy target for owner Patrick Dumont. The franchise’s recent decision to extend head coach Jason Kidd only reinforces that dynamic.

Following Doncic’s departure, no one expected immediate improvement or a stronger project, but few anticipated such a steep decline — even after acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Instead, the situation has quickly unraveled into disappointment.

General manager of the Dallas Mavericks Nico Harrison.

How the Mavericks are performing

Right now, the Mavericks sit second-to-last in the Western Conference with a 3-7 record and own the NBA’s second-worst offense. Injuries have played a role, but they don’t fully explain the team’s lack of chemistry and poor on-court cohesion.

Cooper Flagg, seen by many as both a blessing and a symbolic “rebuild piece,” remains a promising talent for the future. Yet he hasn’t been able to lift Dallas to playoff-level competitiveness, especially as he’s being tasked with playmaking duties he’s never held before.

How Doncic’s exit changed everything

The entire mood in Dallas shifted, of course, when general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1. Since that deal, the Mavericks have gone 16-27 and have struggled mightily on the offensive end.

Meanwhile, Doncic has flourished in Los Angeles, averaging nearly a triple-double this season — 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game — leading the Lakers to an impressive 7-3 start. His success only magnifies Dallas’s current struggles and the growing questions surrounding Harrison’s future with the franchise.

