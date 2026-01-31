Sam Darnold could ‘definitely’ lose Seahawks coach after Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks have an end goal: beating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl LX. After that, however, Sam Darnold and company are almost guaranteed to lose a key coach that helped the team reach the Big Sunday game.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kubiak is leaving the Seahawks after the Super Bowl. “Klint Kubiak is getting the Raiders or the Cardinals job. He’s definitely getting one of those jobs,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Kubiak has done a wonderful job as the Seahawks offensive coordinator and he would’ve gotten plenty of more looks for head coaching vacancies if the Seahawks got eliminated earlier. However, many teams try to solve their HC openings sooner rather than later, and now that leaves Kubiak with two options. According to Schefter, he has the leverage in choosing which one he’s going to take.

Both options present tough tasks for Kubiak

If Kubiak decides to go for the Cardinals, he will face Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks, Sean McVay’s Rams, and Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers twice a year. Also, the Cardinals would have the worst roster of the division. So that is a tough task immediately.

Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks

As for the Raiders, you’d have to play against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs, Justin Herbert and the Chargers, and Sean Payton’s Broncos twice a year as well. Once again, Kubiak would have by far the worst roster in the division. Any of the two jobs require for the front offices to be patient with him, as he is dealing with a rebuild in very tough divisions.

First, Kubiak must seal the deal with the Seahawks

Yes, Kubiak will literally seal the deal with either the Raiders or the Cardinals. But first, he must seal the deal figuratively with the Seahawks by helping Sam Darnold win the Super Bowl against the Patriots on February 8th.

Kubiak guided the Seahawks offense to be the eighth-best in total yards and passing, and the third-best scoring offense. Under Kubiak, the Seahawks ranked sixth in yards per play with 5.9. He is quite the intriguing prospect, given that he is from the Shanahan tree.