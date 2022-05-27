Luka Doncic has taken the Dallas Mavericks incredibly far in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the team eventually was unable to compete against the Warriors, which is why the front office would try and bring another star to help the Slovenian.

The Dallas Mavericks made an impressive run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, but they ultimately fell short of tasting the ultimate glory. The Golden State Warriors won 4-1 and made clear the Mavs are still a work in progress.

In case there were any doubts around him or his potential, Luka Doncic put them all to rest in this fantastic run in the playoffs. Even so, it became evident that he can’t do it all on his own.

The Mavs know they have a generational talent in their hands, a potential franchise icon as well, so they need to make the best out of it. Now seems to be the right moment to take a step forward and land another star that helps him take the team to new heights.

Rumor: Mavs eye Zach LaVine to join forces with Luka Doncic

According to Marc Stein in his latest Substack, the Mavericks are considering making a move for Zach LaVine, whose future with the Bulls is uncertain as he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason:

“Sources with knowledge of the Mavericks' thinking say that the team, for all of Doncic's individual brilliance, remains intent on finding at least one more All-Star-caliber player to complement him, fearful that it would be too difficult to win another championship without one...

“Trading for that sort of player is the Mavericks' only expected route to do so this offseason, with no cap flexibility in the near future and a determination to re-sign guard Jalen Brunson that will cement Dallas' status as a luxury-tax team for the first time since the title run.

“Sources nonetheless maintain that one option already being weighed by team brass is the prospect of joining the sign-and-trade bidding for the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, amid a growing belief around the league that LaVine, as he heads into free agency, has more interest in leaving Chicago than initially presumed.”

LaVine looks like a plausible option that will be out there this summer. However, he has already been linked with a number of teams around the league, so the Mavericks will face competition if they really want to sign him.