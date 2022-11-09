Ben Simmons' trade value has plummetted to an all-time low, so the Brooklyn Nets have no choice but to figure things out with him.

The Brooklyn Nets made a big gamble when they traded James Harden to land Ben Simmons. They were already in a tough spot for years to come, as they had given up multiple draft picks to land Harden in the first place.

But Simmons had a high ceiling, was younger, and would be under team control for at least four years. So, as risky as that bet was, it could've paid off big time for a team lacking playmaking and defense.

Fast-forward to today, and Simmons has barely played for the Nets. Moreover, even when he's been on the floor, he's been a liability on both ends of the hardwood. Needless to say, his trade value has reached an all-time low, with insider Jake Fischer reporting that there's zero interest in his services around the league.

NBA Rumors: There's No Interest In Ben Simmons

"I don’t think he’s got any real trade value. I was talking to the team who has designs to rebuild Monday night when I was at Barclays Center. And like I asked that question, and I was told pretty point blank like that they would have been interested in him before the season started and 7-8 games later now that interest has dissipated," Fischer said.

Kevin Durant And The Nets Are Frustrated With Simmons

Moreover, it's not like the team is willing to wait and be patient with him, as Simmons' shortcomings have been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant and some of his teammates, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant for others on the Nets so far, because he has been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Woj said. "There's no indication right now that Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was".

Ben Simmons is still quite young, and there's plenty of basketball left this season. But his mental issues, character, and lack of accountability could prevent him from ever fulfilling his potential.