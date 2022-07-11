All good things come to an end, and the National Basketball Association isn't the exception to that rule. Find out about three former All-Stars who may call it quits soon.

The National Basketball Association features nothing but the creme of the crop. Just a handful of the best hoopers on Earth get the chance to crack a rotation, and that's why so many guys wind up having short careers.

Reaching All-Star status isn't for everybody. Managing to do it for several years is even harder. So, when the legs start feeling a little heavier and it takes longer to recover, a player's minutes can drastically go down.

That's why some of the best players of the past decade barely set foot on the hardwood last season. With that in mind, let's take a look at three former All-Stars who may retire before the start of the next campaign.

NBA Rumors: 3 Former All-Stars Who May Retire Right Now

3. Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo is one of the smartest players of all-time. He broke down plays in real-time on both ends of the floor and was elite at putting his teammates in a position to succeed. But he can no longer stay healthy and is a non-shooter.

Rondo has drawn interest as a potential member of a coaching staff. He'd be a great assistant coach as a respected veteran, even despite his tough locker room presence. That's the route he's likely to walk in the next couple of months.

2. Paul Millsap

Not so long ago, Paul Millsap was considered the best power forward in the Eastern Conference. He could play solid defense below the rim and on the perimeter and scored from all three levels.

But Millsap became an afterthought for both the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers last season. He could no longer hold his own in defense and his offensive rhythm was also way off after barely getting touches.

1. Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala could barely contribute to the Golden State Warriors title run. He's one of the oldest players in the league and has struggled with multiple soft-tissue injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Once a two-way menace, Iguodala can no longer keep up with quicker players on the perimeter. He's not much of an offensive factor right now, either. He's likely getting a job in Steve Kerr's staff once he decides to walk away.