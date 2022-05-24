The 2022 NBA Draft is just around the corner, meaning that some of the biggest names in the game could also change sides soon. Here, we talk about 3 potential trade candidates.

The 2022 NBA Draft will welcome some of the most interesting prospects we've seen in years. Who'll get Chet Holmgren? Will some of the lottery teams trade down or up? Who'll have the final pick in the first round?

The Draft always sets the stage for some massive moves. Throughout the years, we've seen multiple blockbuster trades go down and several All-Stars switching sides ahead of the upcoming campaign.

This year won't be the exception to that trend, as we can be sure that there'll be multiple transactions worth noting. With that in mind, we'll take a look at three borderline stars who could be on the move during the Draft.

NBA News: Three Stars Who Could Be Traded During The Draft

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert was one of the main reasons why the Utah Jazz made the playoffs. He's also one of the biggest reasons why they were exposed again. Both arguments are true and can coexist. His fit next to Donovan Mitchell is questionable, to say the least.

But there are multiple teams who could certainly use one of the league's finest rim protectors. Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets could and should all be interested in acquiring his services.

Pascal Siakam

Just when it seemed like he was ready to break out as a two-way superstar, Pascal Siakam went through some regression. Still, he bounced back and proved that he could be a second or third leading scorer while also playing top-notch defense.

The Toronto Raptors have refused to go all-in on a rebuild. But most of their roster is quite young and Siakam could gauge plenty of interest in the trade market. The feeling around the league is that he could be had at the right price.

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant was involved in countless trade rumors last season. He even sat out before the trade deadline, just to stay with the Detroit Pistons. Also, he was never interested in engaging in buyout talks or joining a team where he wouldn't be one of the primary scorers.

Grant isn't a superstar but is one of the most versatile defenders in the league. He can switch and guard multiple positions while also putting up 20+ points any given night. The Pistons won't compete for the time being and need minutes for their youngsters.