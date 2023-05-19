NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook may already know where he wants to play next season

Russell Westbrook comes from a rollercoaster season. While he spent the first half of the campaign coming off the bench for the Lakers, Brodie became a pivotal player for the Clippers in the final stretch of the 2022-23.

After a frustrating stint with the purple and gold, Russ was traded to the Utah Jazz, eventually signing for the Lakers’ crosstown rivals after a buyout. And that move turned out to be exactly what he needed to revitalize his career.

Westbrook rediscovered the best version of himself, up to the point that he almost kept the Clippers’ playoff hopes alive on his own. Now he can explore his options in the open market, but it looks like he wants to re-sign with his latest team.

Rumor: Clippers, Westbrook interested in reuniting

(Via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints)

“Mutual interest exists between the Los Angeles Clippers and Russell Westbrook on a new contract entering the offseason, sources say. Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game in 21 regular-season games with the Clippers. The nine-time All-Star does not have much desire to play anywhere else other than in Los Angeles.”

Westbrook admitted loving his time with the Clippers

Shortly after their loss to the Phoenix Suns in this year’s playoffs, Westbrook reflected on everything he went through in the last few years and suggested he would be happy to stay with the Clippers.

“One thing I do tell you is that I love it here,” he said. “I love the people, just the fans overall embracing not just me but my family and close friends. I know a lot of things have happened [this season], but I’m grateful. I definitely love being here.”

Brodie also said he would take his time before making a decision, but all signs are pointing towards a reunion with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for next season.