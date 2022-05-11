Klay Thompson hasn't been at his best since coming back from an injury. However, the Los Angeles Lakers would gladly welcome him with open arms if made available.

The Golden State Warriors have a good problem right now. They have too many great players, and one of them might as well be quite a valuable trade chip. The only problem is that player is Klay Thompson.

Thompson has spent his entire career in the Bay area, becoming a stalwart of the organization. He's often talked about how he wants to stay with the Dubs for the remainder of his NBA career.

But if the Warriors were to take a pragmatic approach and let Jordan Poole be Jordan Poole, then Thompson should be on his way out. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd believes the Los Angeles Lakers should give them a call.

NBA Rumors: Colin Cowherd Says Lakers Should Trade For Klay Thompson

"The Lakers are not going to be patient; that's not what the Lakers are going to do, so I'll throw this at you," Cowherd said. "You call up Golden State and say, 'Jordan Poole is becoming a star, you know it, everybody knows it, and you’re looking at Klay Thompson’s contract going ehhh. We will take Klay Thompson, give us James Wiseman, a big who can’t stay healthy, he’s a project, we'll take him. We will take those two headaches, Jordan Poole will solve one of the headaches, and we will give you Anthony Davis, and that solves the other headache.'"

All things considered, this would be a win-win scenario for everybody involved. Thompson would go back to being a second scoring option, while the Warriors would get a massive return without giving up Poole.

Then again, Joe Lacob and Bob Myers may find it challenging to even consider parting ways with Thompson after all he's given the organization. But hey, this is a business, and we've seen crazier things happen.