Warriors change their plans after Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury and a difficult trade discussion with the Nets over Porter Jr

The Golden State Warriors are finding themselves in a difficult and increasingly fragile position as the NBA season moves forward. What once looked like a promising campaign has quickly turned into a nightmare after Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL injury, forcing the organization to rethink its short- and long-term plans. That shift also impacts their previous interest in Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr.

According to Brett Siegel, the two teams did speak during the first week of 2026, but no serious trade negotiations ever materialized around Porter. Siegel reports that the Warriors internally discussed the idea of pursuing him, but quickly received indications that his asking price was significantly higher than what the broader trade market justified.

All indications coming out of Brooklyn suggest that the Nets are comfortable holding onto Porter and feel no urgency to make a deal. Rival teams continue to sense that Brooklyn views him as a focal scorer heading into the offseason, making any in-season move highly unlikely.

This situation leaves the Warriors exploring alternative paths, including the possibility of moving on from Butler despite his injury. That scenario is complicated by his age, 37, and the severity of the ACL tear, raising questions about how much value he would carry on the trade market. Still, several superstar names continue to circulate around Golden State, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James’ situation with the Lakers

From the Warriors’ perspective, the LeBron James situation appears increasingly favorable, although timing remains the key issue. Any realistic movement likely comes in the offseason rather than before the February 5 trade deadline. According to ESPN, Lakers star LeBron James and his agent, Rich Paul, are set to meet with team governor Jeanie Buss to clear the air following a report that creates tension within the organization.

That meeting follows reporting from Baxter Holmes, who states that Buss grows frustrated with James over several years. The report claims that the Lakers consider not re-signing James in 2022 and even explore trade scenarios, including a potential deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The situation heightens tension between the player and the NBA franchise, fueling speculation that James could eventually decide against renewing his contract. Such an outcome would open the door to a potential move involving the Warriors. However, Buss later denied having any frustration with the Lakers’ superstar, while James responded by saying he does not care about reports involving himself or the organization.

Antetokounmpo’s situation with the Bucks

The relationship between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also continued to erode gradually over the past two years, driven by persistent rumors and public comments from both sides. According to Shams Charania, frustration surrounding Antetokounmpo is at an all-time high, with league sources suggesting that the writing is on the wall regarding his future in Milwaukee, though the timing remains uncertain.

In addition, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks intensify internal discussions about the team’s direction and long-term vision. While no immediate move appears imminent, these developments benefit the Warriors from a strategic standpoint after the injury to Butler. Any potential pursuit, however, would likely be aimed at next season rather than the current campaign.