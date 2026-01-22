NBA Rumors: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo could join forces in the West

LeBron James appears to be entering the final stage of his career at 41 years old, and his focus is clearly on making history rather than loyalty to a single franchise. His future seems driven by a continued hunger to win at the highest level. A similar situation surrounds Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose relationship with the Milwaukee Bucks looks increasingly strained, with signs pointing toward a possible change of scenery, and rumors around the NBA suggest that both superstars could potentially join forces on a strong Western Conference team.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors are expected to explore two massive paths this offseason. One involves positioning themselves prominently in any potential trade market for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the other revisits the long-rumored concept of pairing LeBron James with Stephen Curry.

Sources indicate that the Warriors plan to pursue Antetokounmpo via trade and James through free agency. Fischer reports that Golden State intends to be heavily involved if Milwaukee makes Antetokounmpo available, while also exploring the possibility of teaming James with Curry once LeBron becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30.

If such a scenario unfolds, it would rank among the most historic roster moves in NBA history, both in terms of star power and legacy. The possibility of a “last dance” for James alongside Curry represents a dream scenario for basketball fans across the league.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates.

Where each side stands

The Warriors are currently dealing with a situation they hoped to avoid. Jimmy Butler, viewed as the team’s secondary star, suffered a torn ACL that sidelines him for the season just as the roster began to click. With championship aspirations disrupted, Golden State faces a clear choice: either take a major risk and aggressively chase another superstar now or remain patient and reassess its options in the offseason.

From Antetokounmpo’s perspective, the situation remains complex. The two-time MVP, who shares an agency with Warriors guard Stephen Curry, holds a player option worth $62.8 million for the 2027–28 season and has publicly stated that he will never request a trade from the Bucks. However, visible frustration emerged during Milwaukee’s recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where his on-court body language toward teammates and certain comments drew attention amid a noticeable dip in overall performance.

Meanwhile, James is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018. He recently played alongside Curry at the Paris Olympics, and the two future Hall of Famers maintain a close friendship. Curry turns 38 in March and has one year remaining on his contract after this season, adding urgency to Golden State’s pursuit of another superstar as the team currently sits eighth in the Western Conference standings and has a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.