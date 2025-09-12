NBA Rumors: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga shows signs of efforts to reach a new deal

One of the ongoing storylines in the NBA offseason involves the Golden State Warriors, who have yet to make significant moves ahead of the next season. The main focus remains on Jonathan Kuminga, and there are signs that a resolution could be approaching.

Given that the Warriors operate under luxury tax constraints, this has limited their ability to make big signings during free agency despite clear interest in veterans such as Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton. Now, insider Anthony Slater has highlighted renewed efforts from Golden State to resolve the Kuminga situation.

“There’s been renewed efforts, genuine efforts this week to try to get it over the finish line. I think the Josh Giddey contract, four years, $100 million, provided a little bit of extra motivation for the talks,” Slater said during his appearance on NBA Today.

Slater noted a key difference between the Bulls’ situation with Josh Giddey and the Warriors’ situation with Kuminga, which has slowed progress. While Giddey is seen as Chicago’s guaranteed starting point guard for the future, Kuminga knows the Warriors may look to move him at some point.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

“The Warriors are trying to get him on a very team-friendly deal, and Kuminga clearly knows he is not walking into a guaranteed starting job like Josh Giddey. That’s what continues to slow things down, month after month,” Slater explained.

Kuminga’s position

Kuminga has a one-year qualifying offer worth $7.9 million, as well as a potential two-year deal valued at $45 million. Signing the qualifying offer would give him more control over his future, including unrestricted free agency next year, but it’s still unclear which direction the young forward will take.

The Warriors are aware that they need to find a solution quickly to make the roster improvements they want. Despite the renewed efforts, the situation remains unresolved.

In addition, Golden State is monitoring potential new additions who could make a big impact this NBA season, including the aforementioned veterans Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton. Their arrival could complement the core and give the Warriors the boost they’re seeking.

