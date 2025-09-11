Former Warriors center believes in another title for the dynasty with Butler, Green, and Curry

The Golden State Warriors are heading into the upcoming NBA season with optimism, boasting a more established superstar trio in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, despite a somewhat mismanaged offseason. A former center of the franchise is showing his support.

For former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, who spent one season with the Warriors, it’s never wise to count out Curry and company. He said he can still envision the Larry O’Brien Trophy returning to the Bay Area.

“You combine the history of this team with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, and you add a winner like Jimmy Butler to that puzzle, it’s giving some type of success,” Cousins said on “Run it Back.”

“I do think they have a chance at getting one more title before this dynasty is actually over. You know, the guys are up in age, things of that nature, but they’re talented enough, experienced enough, and good enough to get another in the next couple of years.”

One of the warriors’ biggest concerns

The obvious question for the Golden State Warriors this season is Curry’s health. While he’s expected to return fully healed from his hamstring injury, it will be crucial to see if he can stay on the floor consistently given his history of physical issues.

When Curry is at 100%, there’s little doubt he can almost singlehandedly carry the Warriors. At 37 years old, he remains the team’s barometer. Last season, when he went down in their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it spelled trouble for Golden State.

Curry played at least 70 games for the second straight campaign last season, though his scoring dipped to 24.5 points per game—his lowest since 2017-18, excluding his five-game stint in 2019-20.

The added edge Curry brings

Even without making a major offseason move, the Warriors have a high-value asset in Jimmy Butler, a player who has repeatedly shown he can carry a franchise. Now, he’ll need to adjust his role alongside Curry and recognize when it’s time to step forward as the team’s primary option.

For now, the Warriors remain a competitive squad—perhaps not the favorites or clear title contenders—but if they can resolve the Jonathan Kuminga situation and potentially bring in a veteran like Al Horford to address their biggest need, they could pose serious challenges in the upcoming NBA season.