With the Los Angeles Lakers still trying to trade Russell Westbrook but not many takers, let's take a look at three dark horse destinations for him next season.

Like him or not, Russell Westbrook is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His numbers, his résumé, and his accolades speak for themselves. But his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers was nothing short of a disaster.

Westbrook and the fans never got along, the team couldn't stay healthy, and he was far from efficient. On top of that, the team hasn't hidden the fact that they're actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving.

But even if they manage to trade him and his $47 million, which is a big if, the Nets have shown zero interest in keeping him around. With that in mind, let's take a look at three potential dark horse destinations for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Dark Horse Destinations For Russell Westbrook

3. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have been rumored as a potential third team in a Nets-Lakers trade. They have a big need at PG with Dejounte Murray heading to the Atlanta Hawks and have enough cap space to absorb Westbrook's mammoth contract.

Of course, the Spurs don't need Westbrook. They're looking to tank and rebuild. But Westbrook could take the John Wall approach and refuse to get bought out. He could sit and get his full $47 million or even try to prove his worth by leading them to a playoff run.

2. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers showed an interest in trading for him multiple times over the past couple of years. They're also one of the few teams with enough cap space to make things work, especially if they can land a future first-round pick as well.

The Pacers would rather have Tyrese Haliburton leading the offense. But a Westbrook trade could also help them move Myles Turner, who could get them additional draft compensation. They may not win many games, but that's not a bad thing in their position.

1. New York Knicks

The latest buzz around the league is that the New York Knicks could look to trade for Russell Westbrook if they manage to land Donovan Mitchell. That comes on the heels of the Jalen Bunson signing, which doesn't make any sense at all.

The Knicks have a long history of questionable decisions, so a three-headed monster of Mitchell, Brunson, and Westbrook would be right on point for them. They've been craving an All-Star for years and are desperate enough to give it a try.