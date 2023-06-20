The Miami Heat defied the odds this season by making the NBA Finals as the #8 seed in the East. In the end, however, it became clear that the team lacked another star next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were too much for Erik Spoelstra’s men, who did a very decent job but were unable to challenge The Joker and company. That’s why many expect the Heat to chase another star this offseason.

Bradley Beal is no longer a possibility, so the player everyone is turning their attention to is Damian Lillard. Team president Pat Riley, however, may have poured cold water on the possibility of bringing more help for Jimmy Buckets.

Pat Riley can’t confirm Heat will land another star for Butler

“I would like to try to get him more support,” Riley said, via Via 5 Reasons Sports. “But right now, it’s on his shoulders. And that happens with a lot of great players. I would like to pick the perfect complement to him, but it’s not that easy.”

This may not be what Heat fans want to hear, since the belief in South Florida seems to be they’re just one star away from getting the job done next time. “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing,” Riley added.

However, we’re still talking about one of the smartest executives in the league here. After all, there’s a reason they call him The Godfather. So maybe it’s true the Heat won’t make much changes, or perhaps Riley wants to keep a low profile before making a big move. Either way, Butler looks grateful with those who helped him carry the Heat to the Finals.

“Proud of our guys this year,” Butler said on Instagram. “As we always try to achieve our goals, I think it’s very important not to lose sight of the journey and all the great times we had together as a unit this year. Love my guys… appreciate y’all.”