After a disappointing campaign, the New York Knicks want to get back to the postseason next year. This offseason could be crucial for it, which is why they are expected to make moves to get Jalen Brunson.

This season, the New York Knicks were expected to build on a remarkable campaign the previous year, in which they returned to the playoffs after a long time. However, they failed to take a step forward.

Tom Thibodeau now has to find ways to make his team competitive again. The first roster decision the Knicks have made was to send Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. However, the Knicks would continue to free up space in order to land Jalen Brunson.

He comes from a great season with the Dallas Mavericks, but his demands won't come cheap. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, New York is ready to part ways with Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish to make room for Brunson.

Report: Knicks to move on from Taj Gibson, Cam Reddish to acquire Jalen Brunson

“Keep an eye on the Knicks potentially waiving Taj Gibson to create more cap space for a run at Brunson, league sources told HoopsHype. Gibson, a beloved player for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, has a $5.2 million non-guaranteed salary for next season.

“It’s also worth noting Cam Reddish, who’s owed nearly $6 million next season, could be on the move this summer to create more cap space. When the Knicks tried to trade for [Detroit] Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on draft night, Reddish was a part of the proposal, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The Knicks know they are not far from being a playoff team again. They just need to make the right moves this time, and it seems they are on the right direction.