When it rains, it pours. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been able to find peace in any shape or form this NBA season, whether it’s because of injuries, suspensions, subpar play, or now a player wanting a bigger role.

According to a report by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Jonathan Kuminga has lost all faith in coach Steve Kerr. He no longer trusts the organization or thinks he’s going to be able to fulfill his potential there:

“After sitting for the final 18 minutes of Thursday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has lost faith in coach Steve Kerr, and the 2021 lottery pick no longer believes Kerr will allow him to reach his full potential, sources close to Kuminga tell The Athletic, adding another layer of turbulence to an already complex Warriors season,” read the report.

Kuminga has taken a massive leap forward this season, yet it doesn’t seem like Kerr is going to give him a longer leash in his third campaign in the league. The Warriors have always been reluctant to move him, but what if his situation doesn’t change?

NBA Rumors: 3 Landing Spots For Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors desperately want another chance to win a championship with Stephen Curry at the helm. And with Chris Paul now set to miss at least one month and all the situation with Kuminga, this might be the beginning of the end for here in the Bay area. But where could he end up? Let’s break it down.

3. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls don’t necessarily have any player the Warriors could covet, but they should be involved in any potential trade this season. They have DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as major trade assets and should be in the market for an athletic young man like Kuminga.

He’d likely end in the Windy City via a three-team trade, and he’d instantly take the reins of the Bulls. He’d be whatever they hoped Patrick Williams would ever become, just better.

2. Toronto Raptors

The Warriors have reportedly been keeping tabs on Pascal Siakam for quite a while now. And with the Toronto Raptors already trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, the door seems wide open for them to try and make another major transaction.

They already have a young building block on Scottie Barnes, and pairing him with another top-10 pick from his same NBA Draft class could put them in a privileged position to compete for years to come.

1. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have absolutely no reason to tank, as the Houston Rockets are in control of their draft picks. They need to get better now, and they might not have the personnel to do that right now.

Still, they do have plenty of depth and players that could suit the Warriors, such as Nix Claxton, Royce O’Neal, Dorian Finney-Smith, and even Spencer Dinwiddie. A core of Kuminga and Mikal Bridges could be deadly, especially defensively, and their ceiling would instantly get significantly higher.