The Portland Trail Blazers are under no obligation to comply with Damian Lillard’s desire to be traded to the Miami Heat. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, and they must do what’s best for them.

Under normal circumstances, the Blazers would’ve gotten multiple offers for Lillard already. But he’s made it loud and clear that he only intends to play for one franchise.

Even so, John Hollinger of The Athletic predicts he could change his stance because of his limited leverage. With that in mind, the New Orleans Pelicans could be considered a legit trade suitor for him.

Pelicans Could Trade For Damian Lillard

“It would be ironic to trade McCollum and Nance back to Portland since that’s almost certainly what this would entail to create a salary match,” Hollinger wrote. “There is a case to be made for kicking the tires on this, even though it’s not Lillard’s first choice.”

“He’s signed for four more years, so his leverage is fairly limited,” Hollinger added. “And the Pels can create a winning package with their future picks and young players; there is no question they can outbid the rest of the market.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Lillard will want to play in the Big Easy. But at this point, he might be forced to reconsider his stance to be traded exclusively to the Heat.