Once dubbed the most hated player in the NBA, he has spoken out and sent a fierce message to all those players and colleagues who may have hard feelings towards him. Find out what he told them.

The NBA is a universe full of stories to tell. Fantastic tales of unimaginable feats, with heroes of extraordinary talents, but also of much more mundane topics such as the most hated player in the league. Candidates? Those who like to be involved in controversy like Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook, for example.

Both the Brooklyn Nets star and the Los Angeles Lakers' failed signing are players who shine on the NBA court when they decide to focus on their game, but who also stand out for their controversial actions. Simply put, they starred in two of the stories of the summer with their attempts to leave their respective teams.

However, there is one young player who surpasses veterans Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, at least in the category of the man who has earned the animosity of the NBA, including several of his fellow players. And that is none other than the talented Ja Morrant.

Morrant's message on his scepter to the NBA's least liked player

There is no doubt that Ja Morrant is one of the main attractions of the Memphis Grizzlies. The franchise is counting on his talent, which led him to win distinctions such as the 2020 Rookie of the Year, or his inclusion to the NBA-All Star of the previous season, to aspire to fight for their first championship.

However, another of Morrant's talents is also to unsettle his opponents with his eccentricities such as his dances and other taunts. That is why in July 2022 in social media he was attributed the title of the most detested player in the NBA. To this, the Grizzlies point guard sent a hars message to his haters, whether they are fans or fellow players.

"Just because I’m me and I speak on whatever I want to and say what I’m feeling at the time that some people don’t like me. So that’s why I bust their a*s.", stated Ja Morrant in a chat for the Youtube Channel The Pivot (vía Clutch Points).