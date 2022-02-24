Seth Curry set the record straight after Danny Green suggested that he and Andre Drummond didn't have a good relationship with Ben Simmons at the Philadelphia 76ers before the trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

It's been weeks since Ben Simmons left the Philadelphia 76ers but his name still echoes around the Wells Fargo Center. Far from putting the topic to rest, many Sixers continue to bring the subject to surface.

First, it was Joel Embiid who talked about his deteriorated relationship with Simmons. Shortly after, Danny Green warned the Australian ahead of a potential return to the City of Brotherly Love on March 10.

The veteran small forward said he doesn't expect Simmons to play for the Brooklyn Nets that day, claiming that the atmosphere would be too rough for him. However, he took another jab at his former teammate by suggesting that he didn't get along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, who were included by the Sixers in the blockbuster trade for James Harden.

Seth Curry supports Ben Simmons in his decision to leave Sixers

"Business is business," Curry said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "I said from day [one], even when he was out early in the season, people were asking me if I feel like, if Ben comes back, should he apologize to us or whatever? I understand the business; he doesn't need to apologize to anybody. When he's on the court, I know he's going to do his job and he's going to do what he does. So I understand the business. He was doing what he felt was best for himself business-wise and personal-wise.

"And the team's going to do the same thing as far as making trades or whatever, so I understand it, I've been around it; I don't take anything personal. When we're on the court, we're teammates. Everything's fine. And we depend on each other to do good things. There's been nothing negative he's done to me personally, so I'm fine."

Seth Curry shuts down Danny Green's comments about his relationship with Simmons

Danny Green lit some fire when he claimed that Simmons was not on 'cordial terms' with current Nets teammates Curry and Andre Drummond when they were together in Philadelphia. However, Seth has firmly denied what the 34-year-old said.

"The relationship was fine," Curry said. "He wasn't around. So I don't know what [Green] meant by that. 'Wasn't cordial,' I don't know what that means, but the relationship was fine. He just wasn't around so we didn't see him a lot or we didn't talk a lot. But as far as now, he's on my [team]... So I'm looking forward to getting back out there with him and doing good stuff."

The good old days of Simmons in Philadelphia are way part of the past and now it seems that he only has 'enemies' where he used to have friends. However, he probably knew his decision would not sit well with everyone, and what matters is that his current teammates do support him.